You might say 2023 has been Frontline’s year.

To be sure, it’s the year John Fredriksen’s company broke its long losing streak in the mergers-and-acquisition game by closing in on the largest deal in tanker market history: the pending $2.35bn buy of 24 VLCCs from Belgian owner Euronav.

But it’s also been a very good year for Frontline’s stock.

The tanker giant has gained 54.7%