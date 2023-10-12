Some have cake, others a fancy reception or dinner but industry body the Society of Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) opted for a day long forum albeit in Paris with some exceptionally warm October sunshine thrown in.

SGMF general manager Mark Bell — a first hire for the then new body in 2013 — clinked celebratory champagne flutes on stage with host GTT’s president and chief executive Philippe Berterottiere well before 1000 and mused about how they had managed to plan the event in France on a day with no Rugby World Cup matches.