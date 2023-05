Rapidly expanding Middle East shipowner Adnoc Logistics & Services is set to be taken public with a listing on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange in June.

Parent Adnoc said it plans to offer 15% of its holding or 1.1m shares in Adnoc L&S through an initial public offering.

The listing is scheduled for 1 June, subject to market conditions the company said.

The subscription period for the share offering is to run from 16 May to 24 May.