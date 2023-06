Atle Bergshaven is looking to pair down his shipping interests as he decamps to Cyprus.

The Norwegian tycoon said he had sold two aframax tankers at a significant profit last year and was looking to further decrease his exposure to shipping in an interview with Dagens Naeringsliv last week.

“There is actually no such thing as low risk in shipping. We are pulling down the exposure to shipping to avoid a worst-case scenario with large losses,” Bergshaven said.