A Chinese-controlled LNG carrier which broke down in 2023 blocking an export terminal has been banned from calling in Australia for six months.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has issued a notice refusing access to Australian ports to the China Energy Shipping Investment Co (CESI)-owned, 174,300-cbm Cesi Qingdao (built 2017) until 20 June 2024 for being in contravention of an AMSA detention notice.