John Fredriksen’s Avance Gas is keeping one of its new dual-fuel VLGCs on time charter for another year.

The Oslo-listed owner has signed a one-year extension to a two-year variable-rate deal for the 91,000-dwt Avance Polaris (built 2022) with an energy major named by brokers as France’s TotalEnergies.

The vessel has been operating for the oil and gas company since delivery.