Avance Gas is looking for buyers for the last of its older VLGCs.
The Oslo-listed owner has been selling 2008 and 2009-built gas carriers, offloading three in 2022 and the 83,700-cbm Iris Glory (built 2008) for $60m in cash last month.
CEO Oystein Kalleklev expecting to bank more proceeds from latest disposal
Avance Gas is looking for buyers for the last of its older VLGCs.
The Oslo-listed owner has been selling 2008 and 2009-built gas carriers, offloading three in 2022 and the 83,700-cbm Iris Glory (built 2008) for $60m in cash last month.