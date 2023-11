Oslo-listed Avance Gas is expecting earnings to rise again in strong markets dominated by the “buzzword” of the Panama Canal.

The John Fredriksen-controlled company said congestion at the waterway is pushing spot rates to record levels.

Avance Gas' average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate on a discharge-to-discharge basis was $55,300 per day in the third quarter, up from $50,800 in the second three months.