VLGC owners are finding it tougher and tougher to schedule voyages through the Panama Canal.

Norway’s Avance Gas says waiting times at the vital link between the Atlantic and Pacific are becoming “increasingly volatile”.

Delays there have decreased significantly from the fourth quarter of 2022. The average waiting time northbound was seven days during the first quarter.

Despite this, January saw a high of 35% of vessels ballasting back to the US coming via the Suez Canal or Cape of Good Hope, higher than the figure for the final three months of 30%, the Oslo-listed company said.