Axel Eitzen has bought another fully pressurised LPG carrier for the rapidly growing fleet of Christiania Shipping.

The acquisition of the 4,909-cbm CGas Jaguar (built 2012) marks a significant milestone in Christiana’s impressive growth, having acquired over 20 small LPG carriers and chemical tankers in the past two years.

Although the bulk of these ships came through the fleets of B Gas of Denmark and Navquim Holdings of the Netherlands, the CGas Jupiter is one of several additional vessels that have been sourced from the sale-and-purchase market.