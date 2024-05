Large investments are being made in biomethane or bio-LNG production which look set to provide sufficient volumes to meet the anticipated demand from LNG-fuelled vessels as owners move to decarbonise their fleets, according to energy and shipping sector advisors LansdowneMoritz.

Managing consultant Gary Regan said biomethane production in Europe has grown nearly 10-fold in the last 11 years from 5 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2011 to 44 TWh in 2022.