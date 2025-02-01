UK energy major BP plans to boost its LNG portfolio to 25 million tonnes per annum and has set an aim of 30 mtpa for 2030.
Chief executive Bernard Looney said the company’s third-party offtakes from projects have made “good progress”.
Major in process of starting up new third train at Tangguh LNG in Indonesia with larger aims for end of decade
