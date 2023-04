Toro Corp, the tanker company spun off from US-listed Castor Maritime, has expanded into the LPG segment by acquiring four LPG carriers.

The Nasdaq-listed company said it had agreed to acquire three 2015-built and one 2020-built 5,000-cbm LPG carriers from an unnamed seller.

Toro said in a regulatory filing that the aggregate purchase price for the four unnamed Japanese-built vessels was $70.7m.