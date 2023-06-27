Discussions are underway with potential charterers on a newly launched, under-construction LNG bunker vessel ordered by Italian owner Fratelli Cosulich.

A company spokesman told TradeWinds that the vessel, which has the capacity to lift 8,200-cbm of LNG and 500-cbm of marine gas oil, will operate in Europe.

He said Fratelli Cosulich is currently investigating chartering opportunities with some stakeholders and pointed to the company’s seven-year-plus charter deal with Dutch fuel supplier Titan on its first LNGBV, the 8,200-cbm Alice Cosulich which delivers in the fourth quarter of this year.