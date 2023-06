US energy major Chevron is being named as the company behind what looks set to be the first 2028-delivering LNG carrier newbuilding at a South Korean shipyard.

Samsung Heavy Industries said on Tuesday that it had won a KRW 659.2bn ($517.8m) order to build two LNG carriers for a North American shipping company, without directly naming the contracting party.

SHI said the vessels, which appear to be priced at around $258.9m