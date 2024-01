Norwegian shipping investor Joakim Hannisdahl believes tanking VLGC spot rates may not have much further to fall.

The Baltic Exchange assessed Middle East to Asia runs at $19,200 per day on Thursday after plunging from record peaks of more than $170,000 in September on weak freight demand.

The principal of Gersemi Asset Management believes Middle East Gulf to Japan trips are now paying just $15,000 per day, below breakeven and the lowest for 21 months.