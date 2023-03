There is a buzz around Eastern Pacific Shipping-led LNG shipowner Cool Company (CoolCo).

By mid-2023, the LNG fledgling is poised to build up a 13-ship fleet — on a par with rival John Fredriksen-controlled Flex LNG — and with its lead shareholder openly talking about a doubling of these assets.

CoolCo is also basking in the recent attention of its New York Stock Exchange listing.