Eastern Pacific Shipping-controlled Cool Company (CoolCo) said it is in discussions with “multiple potential charterers” over the pair of two-stroke LNG newbuildings delivering in late 2024 which it has the option to acquire from its parent.

Reporting first quarter results today, CoolCo detailed that it can buy the ships at $234m per vessel — a price it said is about 10% lower than a 2027 to 2028 delivered vessel.