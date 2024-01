DNB has cut the share price targets for BW LPG and Avance Gas after a plunge in VLGC rates.

The Oslo-based bank lowered BW LPG’s target price to NOK 204 ($19.50) from NOK 212.

The Avance Gas target was set to NOK 163 compared with NOK 177 previously.

DNB has cut its near-term rate estimates after the recent decline but said there is potential for an upswing.