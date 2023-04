US-listed Dorian LPG has maintained an astonishing recent run of cash pay-outs to shareholders with another one-off dividend.

The latest “irregular” payment has been set at $1 per share, and will involve a sum of $40.4m.

The dividend will be paid around 22 May to investors on record as of 8 May, the VLGC owner said.

The share price had closed at $21.55