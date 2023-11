A floating LNG production unit that will be used by Eni in the Republic of Congo has been offloaded from a heavylift vessel in Angola.

Those working on the project said the 16,100-cbm barge-based Tango FLNG (built 2017) has been offloaded from the Seaway7’s 47,626-dwt Seaway Swan (built 2022) in Luanda and is now broadcasting its own AIS data.