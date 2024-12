European Union member states will harm themselves and raise prices for customers under new incoming sustainability rules which require large companies to address negative environmental impacts, Qatar’s energy minister said at the weekend.

Speaking to CNBC at the Doha Forum 2024, Qatar’s minister of state for energy affairs and QatarEnergy president and CEO Saad Al-Kaabi, said the EU needs to review its corporate sustainability due diligence directive, which is slated to come into effect in 2027.