US-listed Excelerate Energy plans to deliver one of its floating storage and regasification units to its charterer in Germany during the third quarter of 2023.

Excelerate’s 138,000-cbm Excelsior (built 2005), which is currently providing seasonal regasification services at the Bahia Blanca GasPort terminal in Argentina, is due to go to Wilhelmsen in Germany to serve the project being developed by Tree Energy Solutions, E.ON, and Engie.

Excelsior started a five-year charter with the Federal Republic of Germany in February 2023.