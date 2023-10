Excelerate Energy has signed a 10-year time-charter deal on its floating storage and regasification unit Sequoia with Brazil’s Petrobras.

Excelerate said that under the charter, operation and services agreement, which will start on 1 January, it will continue to deploy the 173,467-cbm Sequoia (built 2020) — currently listed on databases and shown in photos as the Excelerate Sequoia — primarily at the Bahia Regasification Terminal in Salvador in the state of Bahia.