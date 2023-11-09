Floating regasification and storage unit specialist Excelerate Energy is weighing up whether to order a second FSRU newbuilding.

Answering questions in a second-quarter results briefing, executive vice president and chief financial officer Dana Armstrong said the company is focused on growing the business and using its capital to fund this.

“We are considering potentially placing an order for a second newbuild to fund additional growth so that’s really where are priorities are at this time,” she said.