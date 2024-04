One of the world’s first ammonia engines under construction is expected to start full-scale tests running on the fuel in July in preparation for its delivery to the shipyard at the end of 2024.

In a webinar, MAN Energy Solutions head of two-stroke promotion Rasmus Bidstrup said Mitsui & Co — a Japanese licensee for the engine maker — is “almost done” with the assembly of the seven-cylinder, dual-fuel engine.