John Fredriksen-controlled Flex LNG has secured a fresh extension to an existing charter on one of its LNG carriers which will see the vessel booked through until early 2032.

Flex said the charterer of the 173,400-cbm Flex Endeavour (built 2018) — which was previously reported as Cheniere Marketing International (CMI) — has exercised an option to extend the firm hire period on the vessel by 500 days.