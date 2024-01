John Fredriksen’s Flex LNG is expecting to make more money from an LNG carrier that is being redelivered from charter unexpectedly early.

The Oslo and New York-listed company said it had received notice from a trading house named by brokers as Trafigura that the three-year extension option for the 173,400-cbm Flex Constellation (built 2019) will not be used.

The ship was secured on a three-year deal in May 2021 at a fixed rate of $80,000 per day.