US-listed GasLog Partners locked the bulk of its fleet into charters during the hot LNG chartering conditions seen in late 2022 leaving it minimal exposure to the spot market this year.

Chief executive Paolo Enoizi said the Partnership fleet keeps delivering “good results thanks to the actions taken in strong market of 2022”.

He said the fleet spot market exposure in 2023 is marginal with nearly 86% of days in fixed term charters and open periods clustered towards the end of the year.