Peter Livanos-controlled GasLog signed charters on two of its tri-fuel diesel-electric LNG carriers, one of which will take the hire period up to 2030.

Announcing quarterly results figures for the three months to the end of December, GasLog said US-listed New Fortress Energy has opted to extend its time charter on the 155,000-cbm GasLog Singapore (built 2010) by five years with the contract now due to expire in 2030.