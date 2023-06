Finland’s Gasum has signed a long-term supply deal with MSC Cruises for the supply of LNG to a cruiseship newbuilding and is partnering up with the cruise company on the supply of synthetic- or e-LNG.

Gasum did not detail the volumes that have been agreed under the deal or the length of the contract.

But it said the LNG will be supplied to MSC’s new LNG dual-fuelled flagship, the 6,335-passenger newbuilding MSC Euribia.