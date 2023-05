Floating LNG production-focused Golar LNG is in the process of selling for scrap one of the vessels it had lined up as a potential conversion candidate for an FLNG unit.

Demolition brokers said the 126,000-cbm Golar Gandria (built 1977) has been sold on an “as is” basis in Labuan, in east Malaysia where the ship has been laid up.

A price of $447 per lightweight tonnage (lwt) has been quoted on the 34,131-lwt vessel, equating a total of around $15.3m