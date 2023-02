Tor Olav Troim-led Golar LNG has raised $572m by selling its interests in Eastern Pacific Shipping’s Cool Company (CoolCo) and US-listed New Fortress Energy and is set to splash out $78m on a secondhand LNG carrier buy for conversion into a floating LNG production unit.

Announcing its 2022 results on Tuesday, FLNG-focused Golar said it has sold 8.3m shares in New Fortress for $418m.

It had also paid $100m in cash and handed over its remaining 4.1m