Greek real estate businessman Ioannis Papalekas has cemented his position as the second-largest shareholder in Capital Product Partners (CPLP), Evangelos Marinakis’ US-listed company.

Following an initial $160m investment to acquire 18% of the company in late December and further purchases on the open market in early January, Papalekas vehicle Yoda PLC added a further batch of 563,201 common CPLP units between 30 January and 23 February.