South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean is moving forward on its plan to build a zero-emission LNG carrier with its owning group ready to own and operate new green ships in an effort to advance shipping’s decarbonisation efforts.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Hanwha Group vice chairman Dong Kwan Kim detailed plans for its shipbuilding arm to construct a gas carrier powered entirely by alternative fuels.