Hapag-Lloyd has taken on its first volumes of bio-LNG bunkers in what the suppliers are claiming is the largest ship-to-ship supply of the fuel to date.

Dutch bunker supplier Titan Clean Fuels and commodities trader STX Group said they supplied 2,200 tonnes of bio-LNG or liquefied bio-methane to Hapag-Lloyd’s 15,000-teu container ship Brussels Express (built 2014) in the Port of Rotterdam.