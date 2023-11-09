US-listed Excelerate Energy has improved its third-quarter income on the back of higher charter rates secured on floating storage and regasification units in Europe and South America.

Excelerate reported that its net income for the three-month period to the end of September rose to $46.5m from $37.3m in the same three quarters of 2022.

The company flagged increased rates on charters in Finland, Argentina, Brazil and Germany, and lower operating lease expenses following the acquisition of the 173,467-cbm FSRU Sequoia (built 2020) in 2023 for the higher figures.