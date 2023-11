Indian scrap prices have seen a slight uptick after several deals were clinched.

But any upturn may well be temporary and some eye-catching reported levels are largely due to bunkers and other materials remaining on board the vessels, sources said.

Brokers reported Malaysian owner Unifleet sending its 4,200-cbm ethylene carrier Gas Dollart (built 1990) to Indian breakers at $700 per ldt, or $1.74m.