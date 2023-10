Mitsui OSK Line has turned to South East Asia’s most populous nation to source seafarers for its expanding LNG carrier fleet.

The Japanese shipowning giant is teaming up with Indonesian manning agency PT MCS Internasional, part of PT Humpuss Maritim Internasional Tbk Group, to establish PT McMOL Crewing International.

The venture, which plans to begin operations next April, will primarily allocate seafarers for the MOL Group’s fleet of LNG carriers.