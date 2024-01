John Fredriksen’s Avance Gas has extended a series of VLGC sales which will swell its profit by over $120m in the next two quarters.

Oslo-listed Avance Gas today agreed to sell the 83,000-cbm VLGC Venus Glory (built 2008) for $66m in its latest asset play.

The VLGC is currently trading on the spot market after completing a two-year charter deal at the end of the fourth quarter of last year.