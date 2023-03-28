Kumiai Navigation has ordered one dual-fuelled very large gas carrier (VLGC) at Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI).

The Japanese shipbuilder announced that the 86,700-cbm vessel will be built at its Sakaide yard and will be delivered in 2026.

KHI said the latest deal lifted Kumiai’s order tally for dual-fuel VLGC newbuildings at the shipyard to three.

Like the earlier two ships, which are scheduled for delivery in 2025, the latest newbuild will be equipped with separate cargo tanks designed to carry LPG and liquefied ammonia gas (NH3) at the same time.