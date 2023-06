The Hoegh family is changing its representation on the board of Norway’s Hoegh LNG Holdings as part of wider managerial moves.

A shareholder meeting on 9 June confirmed the appointment of two new directors, Eric den Besten and Carlo Ravizza.

They replace Leif Hoegh and Martine Vice Holter.

Eric den Besten is the incoming chief executive of family investment company Hoegh Capital Partners (HCP), which has until now been run by Vice Holter.