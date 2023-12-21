Spot and term charter rates for LNG carriers have sunk further this week on the back of well-stocked global storage and mild winter weather conditions in Europe but brokers said they could tip back up if the ships are diverted away from the Suez Canal upping tonne-miles for the sector.

Norwegian broker Fearnley LNG pegged spot levels for modern two strokes at around $135,000 per day in the Atlantic basin region but below the six-figure mark at $95,000 per day in the east, falls of $45,000 and $25,000 per day respectively week-on-week.