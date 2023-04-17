Growth in demand for long-haul LNG shipping, as more new volumes come online, is likely to push up demand for tonnage from 2026 onwards, Fearnleys said.

Speaking at the Astrup Fearnley Shipping & Energy Conference, advisor Ina Bjorkum Arneson said that the LNG carrier fleet will “grow significantly” by around 180 ships in the next three years due to the record volumes of newbuildings ordered.

She said that this will coincide with a period of limited liquefaction volume growth which may result in a period of under-utilisation for LNG carriers in 2024 and 2025 as vessels deliver slightly ahead of new projects.