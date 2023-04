Maria Angelicoussis-led LNG shipping giant Maran Gas Maritime has lost its commercial director Mark Terzopoulos after just two years in the post.

Terzopoulos, who is a well-known and respected face in the LNG shipping industry, announced his departure in recent days.

“I have decided it is time for me to take on a new challenge,” he said.

Terzopoulos has not revealed where he is heading — prompting much LNG industry chatter – but has implied it will be a position in LNG shipping.