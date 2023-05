Over 35 large LNG bunker vessels (LNGBVs) will be needed by 2030 to be able to supply the existing and incoming dual-fuelled global fleet.

Speaking at IQPC’s 10th LNG Bunkering & Future Fuel Global Summit 2023 TotalEnergies LNG bunkering general manager Dahlia Rifai said that as of today there is overcapacity in the LNGBV sector.

But Rifai said that from 2026 a shortage becomes evident if no additional LNGBVs are ordered.