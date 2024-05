The Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) has selected four technology providers with whom to launch onboard ship trials.

MAMII, an industry grouping run by Lloyd’s Register’s Safetytech Accelerator, selected Daphne Technology, CDTi Advanced Materials (CDTi), Rotoboost and Plenesys from 20 companies it had originally identified whose technology is designed to cut methane emissions from the exhaust stacks of LNG-fuelled vessels.