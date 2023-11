Japan’s Mitsui & Co is said to have struck a deal with HD Korea Offshore & Shipbuilding Engineering for two mid-size gas carriers.

Shipbuilding sources named the trading house as the buyer behind the LPG carrier order that South Korea’s HD KSOE disclosed last week.

In a regulatory filing, the yard said one “African shipowner” had inked a contract for two LPG ships worth about KRW186bn ($143m) or $71.5m