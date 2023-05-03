Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines would like to boost its bulging LNG carrier newbuilding orderbook of over 30 vessels but is aware of the tightening berth situation at shipyards for this sector.

Speaking to reporters in Japan following the announcement of the company’s first quarter results, MOL president and chief executive Takeshi Hashimoto said: “I would like to keep in close contact with shipyards and increase the number of ships a little more if the berths become available.”

Hashimoto cited the tightening demand for LNG shipping capacity that has been seen in the last few years.