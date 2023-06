Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines has inked a long-term charter contract for an LNG carrier newbuilding LNG carrier with compatriot energy trader JERA Co.

MOL said the vessel is under construction at Hanwha Ocean Co’s shipyard on Geoje Island and is scheduled for delivery in 2025.

The newbuilding, which will be fitted with an ME-GA propulsion system, will be managed by MOL and will transport LNG for JERA.